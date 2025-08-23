Comparing Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) & Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ferguson has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 5.32% 34.02% 11.28% Illinois Tool Works 21.31% 90.89% 19.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $29.64 billion 1.55 $1.74 billion $8.02 29.10 Illinois Tool Works $15.79 billion 4.97 $3.49 billion $11.41 23.60

This table compares Ferguson and Illinois Tool Works”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Illinois Tool Works has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferguson. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $6.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ferguson pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ferguson and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 2 0 1 2.67 Illinois Tool Works 3 8 1 0 1.83

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $260.6667, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Ferguson.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Ferguson on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.