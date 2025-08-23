Analyzing Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG – Get Free Report) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Graphi and Stoneridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stoneridge $908.29 million 0.26 -$16.52 million ($1.08) -7.88

Analyst Ratings

Infinite Graphi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infinite Graphi and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Graphi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.01%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Infinite Graphi.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Graphi and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A Stoneridge -3.39% -9.24% -3.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Infinite Graphi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Infinite Graphi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Graphi

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

