Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,573 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 2.87% of Victory Capital worth $105,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.9%

VCTR stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

