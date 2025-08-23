RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $254.9380 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.