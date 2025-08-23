RBO & Co. LLC Sells 520 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

RBO & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

