Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 310,725 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,725 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $117,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

DELL stock opened at $130.7790 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

