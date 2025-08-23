Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 8,077 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Terreno Realty worth $27,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,095,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,454,000 after buying an additional 1,147,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,918,000 after buying an additional 523,950 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,805,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a report on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.7740 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

