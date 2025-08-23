Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,424 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.52% of Amdocs worth $54,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

