Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 23,071 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,378,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.