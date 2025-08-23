Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG Position Boosted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUG. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

BUG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

