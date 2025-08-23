Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Paychex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.76 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

