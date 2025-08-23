Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $41,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,720.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,700.97 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,577.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,152.49.
Booking Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booking
In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.
Read Our Latest Report on BKNG
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.