APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ANET opened at $133.1660 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

