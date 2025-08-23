CW Advisors LLC Acquires 19,770 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 264.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $227.4770 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

