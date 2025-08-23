CW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:C opened at $95.2040 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

