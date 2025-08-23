Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $3,913,412. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

