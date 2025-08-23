Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,522 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $40,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,075,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 10,483.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,132,000 after purchasing an additional 655,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,881,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $144.9380 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

