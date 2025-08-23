Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,321,112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,321,112 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Honeywell International worth $697,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.5% in the first quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $5,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average is $216.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

