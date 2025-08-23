Summit Financial LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:CSL opened at $397.7090 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.17. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

