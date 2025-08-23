Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Financial Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 20.31% 14.05% 1.21% Ames National 14.44% 7.46% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $323.14 million 2.10 $66.79 million $3.07 10.69 Ames National $59.81 million 2.96 $10.22 million $1.54 12.92

This table compares Independent Bank and Ames National”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independent Bank pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Ames National on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

