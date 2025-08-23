Reviewing ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) & Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) and Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Heatwurx shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Heatwurx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARS Pharmaceuticals and Heatwurx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 1 3.17 Heatwurx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.63%. Heatwurx has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 817.43%. Given Heatwurx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heatwurx is more favorable than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Heatwurx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals $89.15 million 14.97 $8.00 million ($0.49) -27.55 Heatwurx N/A N/A -$11.85 million ($2.32) -0.09

ARS Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Heatwurx. ARS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heatwurx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Heatwurx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals -42.74% -21.85% -15.88% Heatwurx N/A -342.36% -243.48%

Risk & Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heatwurx has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Heatwurx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Heatwurx

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes three chemotherapy drugs comprising Gemcitabine, PCS3117 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to treat pancreatic, biliary tract, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; Capecitabine, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T that is in pre-clinical studies to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers. It also develops non-oncology drugs consisting of PCS12852 for treatment of gastroparesis; and PCS499 to treat patients with ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica. The company has license agreements with Elion Oncology, Inc.; Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.; Aposense, Ltd.; Yuhan Corporation; and CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.