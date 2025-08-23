Critical Analysis: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESAB and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 2 6 0 2.75 GrafTech International 0 6 0 0 2.00

ESAB presently has a consensus target price of $140.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $1.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than ESAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESAB and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 9.36% 16.32% 7.54% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESAB and GrafTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.74 billion 2.60 $264.84 million $4.18 28.05 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.47 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.20

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ESAB has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESAB beats GrafTech International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

