BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust $BBN Shares Acquired by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 193,994 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.2490 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

