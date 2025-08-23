Analyzing Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) & Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Select Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare 2.60% 27.72% 7.88% Select Medical 2.37% 8.87% 2.93%

Volatility and Risk

Molina Healthcare has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Select Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molina Healthcare and Select Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare 0 10 3 0 2.23 Select Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $242.9091, suggesting a potential upside of 39.36%. Select Medical has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molina Healthcare and Select Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare $40.65 billion 0.23 $1.18 billion $20.29 8.59 Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.32 $214.04 million $1.06 12.65

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Select Medical. Molina Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Select Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

