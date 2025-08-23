Caitlin John LLC Sells 6,939 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,226,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 832,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,390,000 after purchasing an additional 261,422 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 210,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 42.3% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5%

Broadcom stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

