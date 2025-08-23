Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ is Q Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.