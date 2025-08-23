Maren Capital LLC Acquires 90,302 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 3.9% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $57,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Graco by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Graco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 268,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:GGG opened at $87.3110 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.