Q Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,846,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 35.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

