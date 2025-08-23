iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.