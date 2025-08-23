Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.065. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 22.980-23.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $757.08 and its 200 day moving average is $674.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

