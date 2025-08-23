Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys Shares of 81,332 Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. $KBDC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Kayne Anderson BDC makes up 0.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kayne Anderson BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 966,016 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 541,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 338,043 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Rabil sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $681,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.0750 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

