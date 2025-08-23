Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,418,345,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 198,037,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.