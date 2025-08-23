Maren Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Maren Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 6.1% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $89,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.8380 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

