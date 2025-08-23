Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.83). Approximately 12,026,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 1,433,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.21).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.50.

The stock has a market cap of £351.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.48.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kate Rock acquired 10,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800. Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total value of £347,960.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,435 shares of company stock valued at $87,561,906. Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

