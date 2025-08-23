ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 844,300 shares, adecreaseof23.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 844,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ScanSource stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

