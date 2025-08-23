Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

