TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $204.8070 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

