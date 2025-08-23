Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BILL stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $42.2270 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -351.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.32.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BILL by 134.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

