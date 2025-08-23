Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stifel Financial stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $114.2180 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7 shares of company stock worth $781. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

