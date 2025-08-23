Caitlin John LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

