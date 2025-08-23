Aew Capital Management L P Sells 270,660 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,660 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 2.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.7330 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

