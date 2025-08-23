Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Loews stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Loews Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE L opened at $96.2590 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 16,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

