Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roivant Sciences stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 2,111.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. This represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,163,546. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

