Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taylor Morrison Home stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of TMHC opened at $69.4110 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

