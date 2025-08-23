Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duolingo stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.0%

DUOL opened at $331.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $202.38 and a one year high of $544.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,922.40. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $27,035,566. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.