Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,758 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 266.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.