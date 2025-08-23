iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Lowered by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8%

IJR opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.