Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 337,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

