Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $24,236.96 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,236.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,130.04. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Douglas Munro sold 363 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $24,146.76.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.8%

MRCY stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,860,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,506,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 677,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.