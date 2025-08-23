Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.8010 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

